County teams allow just 2 goals in big week

Both Newton County soccer teams picked up a pair of Division 5-4A wins this past week.

The Lady Cougars hammered Quitman 9-0 and took a last-minute 2-1 victory against Northeast Lauderdale. The Cougars grabbed two wins as well as they beat Northeast Lauderdale 4-1 and Quitman 4-0.

Newton County is schedule to play at Northeast Jones on Monday in their only schedule action for the week.

County girls 2, NE Laud. 1

The Lady Cougars got the game winner from Brynn Boutwell with a minute left in the game in a thrilling division win over Northeast Lauderdale.

Josie Hurst scored Newton County’s other goal.

County boys 4, NE Laud. 1

Graham Lewis scored two goals and led Newton County to a three-goal victory over Northeast Lauderdale.

Reed Gorgas got the Cougars on the board first with a goal and assist by Joel Hill.

Hill then gave County the winning goal on a penalty kick.

County girls 9, Quitman 0

The Lady Cougars hammered Quitman in a division match on Tuesday.

Katelynn Gipson and Josie Hurst each scored two goals apiece while Brynn Boutwell, Rihanna Gentry, Macy Hale, Chloe Gressett and Lanie Phillips each scored one goal apiece.

County boys 4, Quitman 0

The Cougars grabbed another victory as they shut out Quitman.

Lee Hill put the Cougars on the board first as he scored on an assist by Christian Valazquez.

Valazquez then got in on the action as he scored on an assist by Graham Lewis.

Joel Hill scored Newton County’s last two goals with the first one coming on an assist by Lee Hill.