ECCC announces schedule changes weekend games

By ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 8:40am

The schedule for this weekend’s baseball games has changed. The ECCC Diamond Warriors will now face Mississippi Delta Community College in a 9-inning game at Noon on Saturday, March 3, and then play Enterprise State Community College (Ala.) at 5:30 p.m. in another 9-inning game. Mississippi Delta and Enterprise State will play a 7-inning game at 3 p.m. All games are at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.

Also on Saturday, the Lady Warrior softball team hosts East Mississippi Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at the Softball Park on campus and the men’s and women’s tennis teams host Jones County Junior College at 11 a.m. at the Tennis Complex on campus.

