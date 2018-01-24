Generals fight flu as district approaches

﻿It was a rough week for the Newton County Academy Lady Generals as they lost a pair of contests, falling 65-28 to Brookhaven and 44-30 to Tri-County.

The Generals broke their losing streak as they picked up a 49-44 win over Tri-County and fell 53-23 to Brookhaven.

NCA has a busy week in front of them this week as they will host Canton on Monday. They will play Sylva Bay on Tuesday and Prentiss on Friday while finishing the week with Wayne on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a busy week,” NCA coach Michael Alexander said. “Hopefully we aren’t going to get hit by the flu like some of these other schools. Anna Laurel (Moody) didn’t play much and tested for flu and Ethan McDill also tested positive for the flu. Everybody we have played has already had their big flu bug. It’s district time, so it’s time to be playing well and hope we are health.”

Brookhaven boys 53, NCA 23

With leading scorer Ethan McDill out with the flu, the Generals struggled on offense as they dropped a 30-point decision.

Brookhaven jumped ahead early, leading 23-2 at the end of the first and 41-10 at the half. NCA outscored Brookhaven 10-8 in the third and 13-4 in the fourth for the final margin.

Luke Alexander led NCA with eight points.

Brookhaven girls 65, NCA 28

After each team scored nine points in the first period, Brookhaven broke open the game and rolled to a 47-point win.

In the second, Brookhaven outscored NCA 24-7 to lead 33-16 at the half. Brookhaven continued to extend the lead in the second half, outscoring NCA 18-8 in the third and 14-4.

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with seven points while Sara Beth Bounds added five points. Anna Laurel Moody, Karleigh Blackledge and Jordan Russell each scored four points apiece.

NCA boys 49, Tri-County 44

The Generals got a big double-double from Ethan McDill as they rallied for a six-point win over Tri-County on Monday.

NCA led 11-9 at the end of the first period and each team scored 12 points in the second period

﻿to make the score 23-21 at the half.

Tri-County took the lead in the third as they outscored NCA 13-10 to lead 34-33 heading into the fourth.

But the Generals pulled away in the fourth as they outscored the Rebels 16-10 to take the win.

McDill led the Generals as he pumped in 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Luke Alexander also scored 10 points.

Tri-County girls 44, NCA 30

The Lady Generals trailed by just four points entering the fourth period but ended up losing by 14 points.

Tri-County led 11-8 at the end of the first and 18-10 at the half. NCA cut into that deficit in the third, outscoring Tri-County 14-10 to cut the lead to 28-24 heading into the fourth. In the fourth, Tri-County pulled away as they outscored NCA 16-6 to take the win.

Anna Laurel Moody and Jordan Russell each scored 10 points apiece while Kelli Hollingsworth scored eight points.