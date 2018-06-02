NCHS girls go 1-1 in key district week

The Newton County Lady Cougars split a pair of Division 5-4A games this past week, as they beat rival West Lauderdale 54-44 on Tuesday night and fell to Northeast Lauderdale on the road on Friday night.

The Lady Cougars moved to 11-10 on the season and are 6-2 in Division 5-4A play. They will finish out the regular season this week as they host Quitman on Tuesday night for Senior night and will then travel to Northeast Jones on Thursday.

Newton County girls 54, West Lauderdale 44

The Lady Cougars swept the season series from rival West Lauderdale with a 10-point win on Tuesday night.

West, now 9-12 and 1-6 in 5-4A play, led 10-9 at the end of the first period. But the Lady Cougars started to pull away as they outscored the Lady Knights 16-12 in the second to lead 25-22 at the half. County extended that lead in the second half as they outscored West Lauderdale 16-11 in the third and 13-11 in the fourth to take the win.

“At this point in the game, any win is a good win,” County coach Cory Cleveland said. “It put us a step closer to our goal. Any time you play West Lauderdale, it’s going to be a hard-fought ball game and it’s going to be a close game. We had to defend well and I thought overall we did a good job of defending our home court tonight.”

Sharandon Isom led County, now 11-9 and 6-1 in 5-4A play, with 18 points while Shantasia John and Chelsea Giles each had 12 points apiece.

Maggie Woolridge led West Lauderdale with 21 points.

NE Lauderdale girls 54, Newton County 43

The Lady Trojans grabbed a seven-point lead in the first period and held on for an 11-point win on Friday night.

Northeast led 19-12 at the end of the first and each team scored 14 points in the second period as the Lady Trojans led 33-26 at the half. Northeast extended its lead in the third period as they outscored County 12-8 to lead 44-34 going into the fourth where each team scored nine points.

Sharandon Isom led Newton County with 14 points while Chelsea Giles had eight points. Tiffany Wilson and Shantasia John each had seven points apiece.