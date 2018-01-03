No. 10 ECCC softball falls at No. 2 JCJC

The No. 10 ranked East Central Community College Lady Warriors lost a pair of softball games to No. 2 Jones County Junior College in MACJC conference action Wednesday, Feb. 28, on the JCJC campus in Ellisville.



The Jones County Lady Bobcats scored two early runs in the opener and then held on for a 2-1 win over East Central. Jones County won the nightcap 9-1 in six innings.



East Central’s record is now 11-3 overall on the season and 0-2 in MACJC action. Jones County improved to 15-1 and 2-0.



In the first game, Jones County scored single runs in the first and second innings. The scored remained 2-0 until the top of the fifth when East Central’s Shelby Walters of Northwest Rankin singled in the Lady Warriors’ only run of the game to close the gap to 2-1. The Lady Warriors got the tying run on second base in the sixth, but were unable to produce the run.



ECCC’s Kaitlyn Oswalt had a strong outing in the circle. The product of Heritage Academy in Columbus gave up just five hits and struck out four batters in taking the loss.



In the second game, Jones County scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take command early. The Lady Bobcats added a single run in the third, two in the fourth, and three more in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by run-rule.



East Central’s only run came in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Tagen Remmel of Clinton.



Mackenzie Rousseau (Houma, La., Vanderbilt Catholic) took her first loss in game two. She is now 6-1 on the season.



The Lady Warriors host East Mississippi Community College in more MACJC action Saturday, March 3, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Softball Park in Decatur.



East Central will host Meridian Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, before traveling to Fulton on Friday, March 9, to face Itawamba Community College at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Most home softball games can be heard on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 or via audio stream and live stream video at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media.