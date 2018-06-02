Tigers have a busy end to season

Newton only had one game scheduled last week but had to postpone it at the last minute.

Late on Friday afternoon, school personnel found a gas leak in the gym. While looking for the gas leak, they also created a water leak in the gym.

Now, Newton boys’ basketball coach Darrin Gray said Friday’s game with Lake will have to be made up this week, either Monday or Thursday.

Gray said he hated to postpone the game, but it had to be done.

“This time of year, you really want to be playing, especially since we didn’t play earlier in the week,” Gray said. “It’s been that type of year though. We’ve had to work the kinks out a couple of times this year. But we have to get them in now.”

With three division games remaining, regular-season seedings are still up for grabs. The Tigers are 15-8 on the year and 3-3 in 4-2A play, having handed top-seeded Philadelphia their only division loss. This year’s division tournament will be played at Union.

“I still think it’s pretty much wide open,” Gray said. “I think Philadelphia will have the No. 1 seed at this point. But Scott Central and Union are both right in there. I think it’s going to be a good division tournament.”

Gray also believes the Tigers are in good shape heading into the division tournament.

“We have got some other kids who are starting to step up,” Gray said. “Early in the year, Brandon (Payne) was having to do a lot of the scoring but it seems like we have a different kid step up every night here lately. Any given night, it can be anybody who leads the team. People are clamping down on him and making others score. We have put in some different offensive sets just to get shots for other people.”

Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers are 17-4 on the season under first-year coach Perry Fletcher. They are also 5-0 in 4-2A play while Union and Philadelphia are 4-2 in division play.