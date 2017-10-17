Union falls in second round

Going into the season, Union softball coach Jacob Casey was hoping his senior-laden Lady Yellowjackets would take the next step to Jackson.

The Lady Yellowjackets didn’t quite make it there, falling to a red-hot Enterprise team in the third-round of the Class I playoffs on Wednesday. Union won the opening game 10-9 but lost the next two 19-6 and 19-17.

“We had high expectations going into this year,” Casey said. “I will say that it was tough on us. But when you look at it, we scored 33 runs in that series and still didn’t win, scored 17 in one game and got beat. That’s a tough way to get beat but Enterprise was killing the ball. I don’t know exactly, but I bet they had 30 hits in that last game. We just couldn’t get them out. They are really good and going to be tough to beat. They just outhit us and slow-pitch is a hitting sport.”

Despite the outcome, Casey said he was proud of his girls, rebounding from a 2-7 start to finish 16-10 on the year.

“I was really proud of the girls,” Casey said. “I thought they battled all day. They were down 18-10 in the fifth inning in that last game and battled back and fought to the end. I can’t be more proud of that. We would have loved to come out on top but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Union 10, Enterprise 9

The Lady Jackets scored four runs in the seventh inning and held on to take a one-run win in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday at Enterprise.

Union also scored three runs in the first and third innings as Lilly Burton had a three-run home run in each inning. Macy Lott and Ansley Rigby each had two singles apiece.

Parker Breland had a big two-out single that scored two runs in the seventh for Union.

Enterprise 19, Union 6

Union had just 10 hits as Enterprise cranked out 19 runs to take Game 2 by the run rule.

Anna Rigdon had a single and home run while Parker Breland, Ansley Rigby and Kayleigh Vance each had a double and a single.

Enterprise 19, Union 17

The Lady Jackets had 17 hits but fell to the homestanding Lady Bulldogs in Game 3 of the series.

Anna Rigdon had a huge game at the plate with three home runs with a grand slam, three-run home run and two-run home run for nine RBIs. Lilly Burton had a home run and two singles while Parker Breland had a double and a single. Mackenzie Dolan had a home run in her only official at-bat of the series.

