Union girls win big, boys drop heartbreaker

The Union Lady Yellowjackets added another win to their resume last week as they beat visiting Nanih Waiya 49-20.

The Yellowjackets lost a two-point contest as they dropped a 47-45 decision to the Warriors.

Union returns to action this week as they travel to Scott Central on Tuesday for a Division 4-2A contest. Union will then host Leake Central on Friday and Enterprise on Saturday.

Union girls 49, Nanih Waiya 20

The Lady Yellowjackets used a steady supply of offense as they took a 29-point win over the Lady Warriors on Friday.

Union outscored Nanih Waiya in every period as they led 13-5 at the end of the first period and 25-14 at the half. The Lady Yellowjackets continued to pull away as they outscored the Lady Warriors 12-6 in the third and 12-0 in the fourth.

Parker Breland led Union with 18 points while Shania Moore added 10 points.

The Lady Jackets improve to 8-5 on the season.

Nanih Waiya boys 47, Union 45

The Warriors got 25 points from Isaac Eiland as they held on to take a two-point win over the Yellowjackets to split the season series.

Union won the first contest 60-44.

Union led 9-8 at the end of the first period and outscored the Warriors 16-15 in the second to take a 25-23 lead into the half.

But the Warriors outscored the Yellowjackets 17-13 in the third to take a 40-38 lead into the fourth where each team scored seven points apiece.

P.J. Gage led Union with 20 points while J.T. Vance added 10 points. Casey Morris had six points while Micheal McDonald added five points.