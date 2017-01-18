County responds to worst loss of season with key win

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 9:37am by Robbie Robertson

After suffering their worst loss of the season on Tuesday night at Mendenhall, Newton County coach Steve Harber was curious to see how his Cougars were going to respond on Friday night against rival West Lauderdale.

 

---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Newton County Appeal. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1Exn4dU
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1Bga9e5
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/2eWRTk1
 

 