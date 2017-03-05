No. 8 ECCC softball to face No. 1 JCJC in MACJC State Tournament

After sweeping Northwest Mississippi Community College in a first-round playoff series last weekend, the East Central Community College Lady Warrior softball team will compete in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State Tournament Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville.

All four teams participating are ranked in the top 10 in the country. No. 2 seed and No. 7 ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will take on the No. 3 seed and No. 6 ranked Itawamba Community College Friday at 4 p.m. ECCC enters in the tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face the No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked Jones County Junior College Friday at 6 p.m.

Admission is $5. MACJC passes will be accepted. East Central fans can follow the action at eccc.edu/eccc-media.

The top three teams from the tournament along with No. 4 ranked LSU-Eunice will advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament at the site of the MACJC State Tournament winner.

Two teams advance from the region tournament to play at the NJCAA Division II Softball Championship in Clinton on May 17-20.

East Central is 42-6 on the season.

Here is the complete schedule for the MACJC Tournament

Friday, May 5

No. 2 Gulf Coast vs. No. 3 Itawamba, 4 p.m. (Game 1)

No. 1 Jones County vs. No. 4 East Central, 6 p.m. (Game 2)

Saturday, May 6

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 1 p.m. (Game 3)

Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 3 p.m. (Game 4)

Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner, 5 p.m. (Game 5)

Sunday, May 7

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 1 p.m. (Championship Game)

Game 7: If necessary, 30 minutes later