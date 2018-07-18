Church reaches out to youth of community

Nell Totten knows that God is doing a work in lives of the youth of Union.

From the time she founded Free ‘N Deed Ministries several years ago, she’s seen the ministry grow and continue to reach out to the children of the community.

Now as the church prepares for its annual vacation Bible school next week, Totten knows that God has more in store for her ministry. Their church is in the midst of a fundraiser to purchase their building in downtown Union, which includes the current sanctuary and clothing closet on Main Street and a former auto parts store that has a wheelchair accessible entrance on Bank Street near Union City Hall.

Totten said they need $55,000 to purchase the building so that they can purchase the building and finalize needed renovations to the building.

“It’s just amazing how much God has blessed our ministry,” Totten said. “We’ve been doing everything by faith, and God has been providing.”

During the summer, Free ‘N Deed Ministries has provided a summer program three days a week for local children. Some of whom live just down the street, but others come from as far as Winston County to be a part of the church.

Totten said they have been serving between 100 and 120 meals a week to the children who attend their church. She wants to make sure that the kids that show up are fed both physically and spiritually when they come to church.

They also help provide clothing for their children who need new clothes from sizes 6X up to clothes for teenagers, along with a toy. And three times a year, they provide necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and shampoo.

Next week, they are expecting more children to show up for VBS, which is scheduled for July 23-25. Doors open at 9 a.m. with daily classes beginning at 10 a.m.

Following VBS, the church will be holding school supply drives for children in need, especially those who attend the church services. Later in the year, they will also provide Thanksgiving dinner for children along with help out around Christmastime.

While the church gives a lot to the children who are there, Totten said the children have taken ownership of the church by helping around the church.

“We have a lot of great children here,” Totten said. “Many of these children live in very poor environments. They don’t have a lot, but they’re good kids. They just have fallen through the cracks. So we are helping them any way we can.

“The police department loves us because we are giving the children a safe place to come. They learn about God. They learn manners. They have a church for them to call their own.”

Once they are able to secure the building, Totten said they will have a new sanctuary and new classrooms, including a computer room to help tutor some students who need extra tutoring during the school year.

“It will allow us to do so much more,” Totten said.

The church has launched a fundraiser drive through its Facebook page titled Free ‘N Deed Ministries.