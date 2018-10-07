Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

JACKSON – Jaylon Thomas, 28, of Choctaw pled guilty Tuesday, June 26 before U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to sexual abuse of a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.

On Oct. 16, 2015, the Choctaw Police Department responded to a call for assistance in the Pearl River Community. Officers were able to speak with the minor victim who was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Thomas admitted to his sexual abuse of the minor.

Judge Jordan will sentence Thomas at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 in Jackson. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.