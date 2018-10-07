Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 07/10/2018 - 6:03pm

JACKSON – Jaylon Thomas, 28, of Choctaw pled guilty Tuesday, June 26 before U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to sexual abuse of a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.   

On Oct. 16, 2015, the Choctaw Police Department responded to a call for assistance in the Pearl River Community.  Officers were able to speak with the minor victim who was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Thomas admitted to his sexual abuse of the minor.

Judge Jordan will sentence Thomas at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 in Jackson. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.  

Obituaries

Nancy Auline Hiett Harris

Services for Nancy Auline Hiett Harris will be held Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the... READ MORE

Demetrius Thompson
Bernell Page
Annette Reeves
George Murray
Talmage Anthony

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.