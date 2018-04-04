24 area adults to exhibit art on April 16

Adult painters at The Secret Garden Art Studio in Newton will present their latest paintings April 16 at the J. Elliott McMullan Public Library.

A reception will be held from 5-6 p.m. to meet the artists. You are invited and encouraged to attend. The art will be on display April 16-20 at the library.

Artists who will be exhibiting are as follows: Barbara Bounds, Joyce Everett, Karen Freeman, Tina Johnson, Linda Kirby, Linda Lofton, Janis Lane, Carol Mabry, Lynn Monroe, Deborah Myers, Michael Pickens, Shirley Pickens, Pat Tatum, Ann Williams, Carol Youngblood, Shiannne Foreman, Elaine Moss, Lillie Harris, Joyce Sim, Terri Vance, Julia Thigpen, Becky Valentine, Lynda Frink and Pat Gordon.

For more information call 601-917-5811, 601-917-5810 or 601-683-6420.