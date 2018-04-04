24 area adults to exhibit art on April 16

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 9:47am

Adult painters at The Secret Garden Art Studio in Newton will present their latest paintings April 16 at the J. Elliott McMullan Public Library.

A reception will be held from 5-6 p.m. to meet the artists.  You are invited and encouraged to attend. The art will be on display April 16-20 at the library.

Artists who will be exhibiting are as follows: Barbara Bounds, Joyce Everett, Karen Freeman, Tina Johnson, Linda Kirby, Linda Lofton, Janis Lane, Carol Mabry, Lynn Monroe, Deborah Myers, Michael Pickens, Shirley Pickens, Pat Tatum, Ann Williams, Carol Youngblood, Shiannne Foreman, Elaine Moss, Lillie Harris, Joyce Sim, Terri Vance, Julia Thigpen, Becky Valentine, Lynda Frink and Pat Gordon.

For more information call 601-917-5811, 601-917-5810 or 601-683-6420.

Sports

Hornets close in on division title

The Lake Hornets moved one step closer to claiming the top spot in Division 4-2A.

County gets much needed division sweep
NCA adds 2 more wins
Bobby Addy two-man scramble set for May 19-20

Weddings

Massey, Stanford announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Alan Massey of Madison are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE

Thorne, Kelly to wed in April
Cherry, Reynolds announce engagement
Kirkwood, Hamil to wed in March

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.