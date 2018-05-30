Annual Chunky River Raft Race scheduled for Saturday

The Chunky Shoals Fish Camp will again host the annual Chunky River Raft Race on Saturday.

The seafood restaurant sponsors the annual event, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s Mississippi, a non-profit that raises funding for Alzheimer’s research and to help those suffering from the disease. In addition to the main race, this year’s event will again include the 5K River Race/Float for Charity, the Rubber Duck Race and raffle prize drawings.

Chunky Shoals Fish Camp co-owner and event organizer Rick Lewis said this year, Alzheimer’s Mississippi will look to expand the scope of their events.

“We’re going to be announcing some things over the next few months about Alzheimer Mississippi’s new activities. We want to try start celebrating the lives of people who have Alzheimer’s and recognizing the people that we’ve lost, like my mother, and we also support the caregivers,” Lewis said. “We’re going to try to do more activities that people with Alzheimer’s can come out and they can build memories.”

A grand prize trophy and $200 will be awarded to the most creative and innovative raft. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded for each class in the race as well.

The Tri-County Emergency Management personnel from Newton, Clarke and Lauderdale counties will be at the event to do exercises in order to prepare for potential disasters and to educate the visitors about how to prepare for emergencies.

The event will also include the East Mississippi Foothills Land Trust, a non-profit organization that promotes the conversation of the region’s water system.

For more information or to register, visit chunkyshoalsfishcamp.com.