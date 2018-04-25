Bryant headlines annual banquet

The Newton County Chapter of the NAACP will host its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at East Central Community College in Decatur. The keynote speaker for the event will be Nola Bryant, superintendent of the Newton Municipal School District.

Bryant is finishing up her first year at the helm of the school district and was hired in the spring of 2017. She is a graduate of Louisville High School and a native of Winston County. She is a graduate of Wood Junior College with an Applied Science degree and went on to graduate from Mississippi State University Cum Laud.

Nola went on to receive her masters and specialist degrees within a short time span of (four years). She received her doctorate Philosophy of Education (PhD) in the area of Curriculum and Instruction with a minor in Supervision and Administration. Bryant served as an Adjunct Professor in Graduate School for the College of Education at MSU for three years.

Bryant is very active and involved with many church, community and civic organizations such as NAACP (Education Chair: Choctaw County Branch), Rotary Club: served as board member for four years and Literacy Chair, Newton Chamber of Commerce member, Educational Partnership Board, President of MOBH Women Council and District Dean of Christian Education Mount Olive Bethel Harmony District, etc.

In addition, she has received the prestigious honor as a Paul Harris Fellow conferred upon her by the honorable District Governor.

Bryant is the wife of the Rev. Donald Mark Bryant of Ackerman and the pastor of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church and the mother of four grown children and six grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren are a delight to her spirit.

She is a member of New Zion MB Church of Louisville. Bryant has always had a servant heart. She taught her family to dream big, believe and achieve.

Several scholarships will be presented to county upcoming graduates at the ceremony.

Tickets can be purchased from any NAACP member for $20 or may be purchased at the door.