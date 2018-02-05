Cities, flea markets join 86-mile yard sale

This year, Newton County flea market vendors and sellers will again be a part of the second annual Hwy. 15 Yard Sale, which will expand to cover an 86-mile stretch between Louisville and Bay Springs.

Larry Friend, a Lawrence resident and one of the organizers of the Hwy. 15 Yard Sale, said this year the sale was ripe for expansion after a successful first year.

“Last year, it went from Newton to Philadelphia and this year we will go down to Bay Springs and up to Louisville,” Friend said.

This year’s sale will be May 31 through June 3 and will again allow vendors to set up in and around the Hwy. 15 Flea Market in Union. This year’s sale will also coincide with the Decatur Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 2.

“We met with the Decatur Board of Alderman about six weeks ago and asked them to come in and join us,” Friend said. “They had their sale last year about three weeks prior to our sale and we all looked at it and said, ‘this is just a win-win situation.’ That Saturday is really going to help with Decatur having their sale in conjunction with us. They always have a good number of sellers there so it’s just going to be icing on the cake.”

Friend, who will again have a booth at the Hwy. 15 Flea Market, said he and the other organizers thought it would be ideal to create a multi-county yard sale similar to that of the Hwy. 28 Yard Sale in Simpson and Smith counties and the Hwy. 11 Yard Sale (also dubbed The Antique Alley), which is held each May and starts in Meridian and travels all the way to Bristol, Va.

“Last year, we think we had about at least 1,500 to 2,000 people a day come on the lot there at the Hwy. 15 Flea Market,” Friend said. “As a matter of fact, we had to have someone there in the lot 12 hours a day directing traffic. We were hoping it was going to be good, but we never expected it be as big as it was.”

Prospective vendors and shoppers can visit the Hwy. 15 Yard Sale Facebook page.