Crowds enjoy food, music, pageant and cars

After a nearly two-year wait in between festivals in the city of Union, area residents and visitors crowded into downtown Union on Saturday for the first ever Union Day.

The Union Chamber of Commerce board agreed to create the new event in April after plans to hold last year’s Country Day fell through at the last minute in August 2017. Despite, only having roughly two months to plan the event, the board delivered a day of live music, the return of the car show parade and more than 75 food, clothing and craft vendors.

“The day went well. The weather was beautiful, and we were thankful for that,” said Union Chamber President Sherry Harrison. “We got a lot of positive remarks from the vendors, and the kids had a great time. A lot of people really enjoyed all the entertainment, and no one went hungry! Overall, a very good day!”

The event also saw the return of the children’s pageant, formerly known as the Country Boy and Gal pageant.

Twin nine-month old brothers Ayden and Jayden Campbell wowed the crowd in the boys competition along with 4-year old Cooper Chase Callahan. The Campbell twins are the sons of Shauntell Huddleston and Quinton Campbell and Cooper is the son of Matthew and Brianna Callahan.

For the girls 0-8 age division, the contestants included six-month old Charlee Claire Chappell, the daughter of Alex and Audrey Chappell, Kennedi Grace Callahan, the sister of Cooper Callahan and 18-month old Haiylynn Strickland, the daughter of Justin Evans and Jennifer Terrell Palmer.

In the 2-8 division, the contestants were 2-year-old Sadie Kate Rash, the daughter of Jacob and Katie Rash, 5-year-old Cheyanne Bishop, the daughter of Samantha Bishop, and 7-year-old Anna Catherine Moore, the daughter of Ellie Moore.

The pageant was sponsored by Nicole Harrison Family Dentistry.

The drum line of the Pride of Union Marching Band opened the musical performances for the day and it continued on the City Park stage with sets by singer/songwriter Britt Gully of Cow Creek, Mississippi, Forest native and singer/songwriter Anse Rigby, The Joyful Heirs, The Larry Blackburn Band and friends and Clint Walker.

The event was sponsored by 34 Union businesses.