Deadline nears for June 5 races

Monday at 5 p.m. will be the deadline to register to vote in the June 5 primaries for the U.S. House District 3 race.

The Newton County Circuit Clerk’s office will also be open on Saturday until noon for voter registration. In all, six Republican candidates and two Democratic candidates, including Newton County native Michael Aycox, will be vying for the seat that will be vacated by current Republican District 3 Rep. Gregg Harper, who announced that he would not be seeking re-election in January.

Aycox is a U.S. Navy veteran, corrections officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and part-time Newton Police officer, and qualified for the race in March. Aycox participated with the other major party candidates in a forum that was hosted by the Business & Industry Political Education Committee on Tuesday, March 15.

Aycox will face off against Michael Evans, of Preston, who is serving his second term state House District 45 representative.

The GOP candidates include Sally Doty of Brookhaven, an attorney who is in her second term in the state Senate; Michael Guest of Rankin County who is the district attorney for much of suburban Jackson; Morgan Dunn of Magee, a small business owner and health care consultant; Whit Hughes of Madison, a former basketball and baseball player at Mississippi State University, who has worked as deputy director of the Mississippi Development Authority and as an administrator with Baptist Health Systems; Perry Parker of Seminary, a cattle farmer, who also worked extensively in finance; and Katherine Tate, a Tupelo native, who has worked as a Jackson Public School teacher and as Mississippi’s first arts education supervisor.

Reform Party candidate Matthew Holland will be running unopposed. Parker has been the leading fundraiser among the candidates, based on the most recent reports.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5. The in-person absentee voting deadline will be noon Saturday, June 2, and all absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, June 4.