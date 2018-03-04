ECCC Fine Arts to Present ‘An Evening With Gershwin’

By ECCC SUBMITTED NEWS,
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 5:27pm

As part of the 2018 East Central Community College Cultural Arts Series, Dr. Justin Sharp and Denise Riley, piano and vocal music instructors, respectively, will present “An Evening with Gershwin” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, in the Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium on the Decatur campus. There is no charge for admission and the public is invited to attend.

The program will include selections of Gershwin’s concert works for solo piano, including the Piano Preludes and Rhapsody in Blue, as well as many of the vocal standards including “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and many more.

For more information, contact Dr. Sharp at jsharp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6347.
 

