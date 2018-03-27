Everett selected as Miss ECCC

By ECCC MEDIA RELATIONS,
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 3:34pm

Peyton Ryals of Louisville and Jessica Everett of Decatur were selected Mr. and Miss East Central Community College for the 2017-18 school year by a recent vote of the student body.

A sophomore business administration major, Everett serves president of Phi Theta Kappa, Phi Beta Lambda, and the President’s Council.  She also serves as Mississippi/Louisiana region secretary for Phi Theta Kappa and state president of Phi Beta Lambda.  She is a drum major for the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and is secretary of the Student Body Association.  She serves as vice president of Diamond Darlings and is a member of Warrior Corps, Students Against Destructive Decisions and Phi Beta Lambda Hall of Fame. She was selected a freshman Homecoming maid and was this year’s Maid of Honor. 

She is a graduate of Newton County High School and is the daughter of John and Donna Everett of Decatur and Susan and Jon Withers of Philadelphia.

A sophomore agricultural engineering major, Ryals serves as the vice president for membership for Phi Theta Kappa, vice president of Students Against Destructive Decisions, vice president of College Republicans and is a member of Warrior Corps.  A President’s and Dean’s List scholar, he serves as a dormitory resident assistant and participates in College Worship and intramural sports.

A graduate of Louisville High School, he is the son of Shonna and Kevin Ryals of Louisville.

