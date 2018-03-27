Gressett, Cain named as Newton County High STAR student, teacher

Cody Gressett has been named STAR Student for the 2017-2018 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration. The theme this year is: “Think. Grow. Succeed.”

The Newton County High School senior will be honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 12 at the Jackson Convention Complex. The Education Celebration will start at 9:30 a.m. Additional local support for the STAR program is provided by MEC members from communities across the state.

Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student, explained Vickie Powell, senior vice president of Foundations. “The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors,” she said. Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

NCHS music/choral teacher and Fine Arts Chair Suzanne Cain was designated STAR Teacher.

More than 500 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive recognition from the Swayze Foundation at the Celebration. The top 20 STAR Students — The ALL-STAR Scholars will receive scholarships, and their STAR Teachers will receive awards provided by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation.