Lee Killen named new principal at Union Middle School

Union native and current Lake High School Principal Lee Killen, has been selected as the next principal of Union Middle School. He was hired during a special called board meeting on Tuesday, April 3.

Killen will begin his new role in the Union Public School District on July 1. He succeeds current Union Middle School Principal Tyler Hansford, who will move into the role of superintendent on July 1.

Killen has worked in several districts in this area as a teacher and coach before beginning his administrative career several years ago at Bay Springs High School. Killen is currently the principal of LHS in the Scott County School District. Under his leadership, Lake High School has become an A-rated school by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Alabama and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mississippi State University.

He is a graduate of the prestigious Millsaps Principals Institute. Last year, Killen was named Administrator of the Year for Scott County School District.

Hansford, who led a five-member multidisciplinary search committee had this to say of Killen’s hiring: “Mr. Killen is an experienced school administrator who has a passion for seeing students achievement both personally and academically. He’ll be an excellent role model for students and staff. He has a track record of moving schools forward, and he is deeply invested in this school and community. I am thrilled that Lee will be leading Union Middle School. He checked all the boxes we were looking for and more.”

Killen had this to say about returning to his alma mater as a principal: “I’m happy to be able to come home. As a Union graduate myself, I care very deeply about the success of this district. I also have a vested interest as a parent of two children in this district. I have a current seventh grader and a first grader. I know the middle school has all the potential it needs to become an “A” school. I hope to lead the middle school in that direction.”

Killen also made reference to his priorities as he takes over.

“Establishing relationships with students is key to the success of any school. To achieve the ultimate goal of becoming an A school, helping students achieve their maximum potential is vital!,” Killen said. “Both personal and academic growth of all students must be a major part of our focus.”

The new principal was introduced to staff on Wednesday, April 4. He will be involved in all decisions related to the 2018-2019 school from this point on.

Killen resides in Union with his wife, Jill, and their two daughters Sydnee (seventh grade) and Peyton (first grade).