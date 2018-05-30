Tourism video premieres

By BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 10:06am

The Newton Chamber of Commerce hosted a viewing party premiere on Thursday for a new short video to help promote historic sites in Newton.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Gerald Matlock

Services for Mr. Gerald Matlock were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 31 at Milling Funeral Home... READ MORE

Granville Pinson
Charlene Pearson
Annie Mae Lewis Vance
JoAnn Monk
Louise Bailey

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.