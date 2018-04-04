County gets much needed division sweep

After a mostly disappointing season, Newton County baseball coach Wyatt Tullos had something to smile about this past week.

The Cougars swept a Division 5-4A doubleheader from Quitman on Tuesday, winning 10-5 and 13-2. Then on Friday, the Cougars beat Enterprise 8-7 and Clarkdale 12-1.

Newton County improves to 8-12 on the season and 2-4 in 5-4A play. The Cougars will take on Mendenhall in a key Division 5-4A series this week as they travel on Tuesday and host the Tigers on Thursday. The Cougars will finish off the week on Saturday when they travel to Kosciusko.

Newton County 8, Enterprise 7

The Cougars held off a late charge from the Bulldogs to take a one-run win on Friday.

The Cougars built a 4-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings and two in the third. After Enterprise scored a run in the fourth, Newton County answered with three in the fifth and one in the sixth to lead 8-2. But Enterprise scored one in the bottom of the sixth and five in the bottom of the seventh.

Newton County had eight hits in the contest as Hayze West led the way, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hayden West walked twice and scored three runs while David Burton walked twice and scored twice. Cole Shimfessel had a double and drove in two runs while Eli Harrison also had a double.

Harber Reese got the start and pitched all seven innings, giving up seven runs, only one earned, on 11 hits while striking out four.

Newton County 12, Clarkdale 1

The Cougars scored in every inning but one and took a six-inning, run-rule victory on Friday.

Newton County scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before exploding for six runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Clarkdale scored one in the fourth.

Newton County had 11 runs in the contest as Hayze West was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Kamon Shelwood was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Gavin Bailey was also

2-for-4.

Bailey got the start on the mound and pitched six complete innings to pick up the win as he gave up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five.

Newton County 10,

Quitman 5

The Cougars broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning and held on for a five-run win over Quitman in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

After each team scored two runs apiece in the third inning, County scored six runs in the fourth. The Cougars added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings while Quitman scored three in the sixth.

Newton County had 11 hits in the contest, led by senior Garrett Mills who was 3-for-4 and scored a run. Kamon Shelwood and David Burton were each 2-for-4.

Gavin Bailey scored two runs and drove in two runs while Rod Evans walked twice, stole two bases and scored three runs. Eli Harrison also drove in two runs.

Hayden West got the start and pitched the first 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win as he allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. Harber Reese got the save as pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two.

Newton County 13,

Quitman 2

Newton County scored in every inning as they took a five-inning, run-rule win over the Panthers in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

County scored two in the first and third innings and four in the second and fourth innings and finished it off with one run in the fifth.

County had 11 hits in the contest and took advantage of seven errors and five walks. Hayden West was 3-for-3.

Gavin Bailey was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs while Eli Harrison was 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and two RBIs.

Rod Evans had two stolen bases, scored twice and drove in two runs while Garrett Mills walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Cole Shimfessel drove in two runs while Kamon Shelwood scored twice.

Hayze West got the start and pitched all five innings and gave up two runs on two hits and six walks while striking out seven.