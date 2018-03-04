County splits four matches

The Newton County tennis team continues to wade through a difficult non-division schedule.

Newton County split four matches last week as they dropped a 5-2 match to Northwest Rankin and a 5-2 match to Madison Central. Newton County took a key division win over Northeast Jones and then beat Class 6A Clinton 6-1.

Newton County is now 6-9 on the season and will play West Lauderdale on Tuesday and head to Jackson on Saturday for the Northwest Rankin Tournament.

Northwest Rankin 5, County 2

The Cougars suffered a three-match setback to Class 6A power Northwest Rankin last Monday.

Newton County struggled in singles again as Parker Chaney lost 6-0, 6-1 on the boys side and Kamryn Rodriguez lost 6-3, 6-0 on the girls side.

Newton County also lost both boys doubles matches as Peyton Chaney and Daylon Nance lost 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill lost 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker lost 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot while Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy fought back from a first-set loss to win 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum won 6-0, 6-2.

County 6, Northeast Jones 1

Newton County secured another division win last Tuesday, beating Northeast Jones soundly.

Parker Chaney picked up a win at boys singles, winning 6-3, 7-5 while Kamryn Rodriguez lost 0-6, 6-2, 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker.

From there, it was all Newton County as Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 boys doubles and Peyton Chaney and Daylon Nance won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 boys doubles.

In girls doubles, Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win at the No. 1 spot while Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum won 6-0, 6-0.

Madison Central 5, County 2

In another non-division match, Newton County managed only two match wins against Class 6A Madison Central.

Newton County lost both singles matches as Parker Chaney lost 6-2, 6-0 on the boys side and Kamryn Rodriguez lost 6-0, 6-0 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill lost 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot while Peyton Chaney and Daylon Nance won 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Newton County lost both matches as Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker lost 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot and Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy lost 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum brought home a point as they won a tight 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 match in three sets.

Newton County 6, Clinton 1

The Cougars had little trouble with Class 6A Clinton last week.

Newton County split the singles matches as Parker Chaney won 6-0, 7-5 on the boys side and Kamryn Rodriguez lost 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker.

Newton County cruised the rest of the way as Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill took a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 boys doubles while Peyton Chaney and Daylon Nance won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 boys doubles.

On the girls side, Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 girls doubles while Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 girls doubles.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum picked up another win as they cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win.