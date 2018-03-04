Douglas inks with Holmes CC program

Newton County Academy is sending another player to play college tennis.

NCA senior Kayla Douglas signed to play with Holmes Community College last week in a ceremony at the school.

Douglas plays No. 1 doubles for the Lady Generals, who won the Class AA girls state championship last year. Douglas and her partner lost in the semifinals of the Class AA South State Tournament. This year, Douglas and her partner, Anna Moore are 4-1 on the season.

“She has been playing for us since she was in the seventh grade and has progressively gotten better,” NCA coach Pete Mazzella said. “She has been to a lot of camps and has done private lesson to improve her game. I think Holmes is a good fit for her. They seem to have a good balance between athletics and academics.”

Mazzella said it was a conversation with Holmes coach David Lavert that led to Douglas signing.

“Holmes was playing at East Central, and I was watching my daughter play,” Mazzella said. “I was talking with the coach, and he was asking about our seniors. I told him we had one senior who had talked to a couple of other junior colleges. I told him I thought she could play for him, and it just sort of snowballed from there. He got her number. Within a couple of days, she had committed and signed. It all happened in less than a week.”

Douglas said she was excited about the opportunity to play in college.

“I am very excited to be apart of the Bulldog family now,” Douglas said. “They offered me the best scholarship that no other school would have offered me, and I am very blessed to have been offered one.”

Mazzella said Douglas is a fine example of a player who has stayed with the program and gotten better every year.

“Kayla is a good example of a player who has stuck with something,” Mazzella said. “She has worked hard to improve her game. I had a boss who said the harder you work the luckier you get. She has worked hard to get to this point. She works a job after school and plays tennis all at the same time. I’m glad she got the scholarship. She has a heart of gold. You won’t meet a better kid.”

Douglas said she plans on majoring in elementary education.