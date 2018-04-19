ECCC golfers claim 4th place at state tourney

ECCC golfers claim 4th place at state tourneyBy ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
East Central Community College sophomore golfer David Barry of Laurel claimed eighth place as an individual to help lead the Warriors to a fourth-place finish at the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Conference/State Tournament held April 12-13 at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.
East Central was the host of the 36-hole tournament. The Warriors shot 620 as a team. Meridian Community College claimed the championship with a 577 team total.
At the conclusion of the tournament, East Central’s Bailey Threlkeld out of Choctawatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., was named Second Team All-State based on his play during the season.
Barry led the Warriors with a six-over par 150, while Threlkeld finished in a tie for 14th with an 11-over par 155. Other East Central golfers included freshman Nathan Davis of Newton County, who tied for 17th with a 12-over par 156; freshman Jacob Hamner from Vanderbilt Catholic High School in Houma, La., who tied for 23rd with a 15-over part 159; and freshman Jacob School of Madison Central, who finished tied for 28th with a 24-over par 168.