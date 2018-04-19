ECCC golfers claim 4th place at state tourney

East Central Community College sophomore golfer David Barry of Laurel claimed eighth place as an individual to help lead the Warriors to a fourth-place finish at the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Conference/State Tournament held April 12-13 at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.

East Central was the host of the 36-hole tournament. The Warriors shot 620 as a team. Meridian Community College claimed the championship with a 577 team total.

At the conclusion of the tournament, East Central’s Bailey Threlkeld out of Choctawatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., was named Second Team All-State based on his play during the season.

Barry led the Warriors with a six-over par 150, while Threlkeld finished in a tie for 14th with an 11-over par 155. Other East Central golfers included freshman Nathan Davis of Newton County, who tied for 17th with a 12-over par 156; freshman Jacob Hamner from Vanderbilt Catholic High School in Houma, La., who tied for 23rd with a 15-over part 159; and freshman Jacob School of Madison Central, who finished tied for 28th with a 24-over par 168.