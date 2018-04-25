ECCC softball to host Hinds for weekend playoff series

By ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 1:36pm

The ECCC softball team will host Hinds Community College in a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges best-of-three first-round state playoff series Friday and Saturday, April 27-28, at the Softball Park on campus.

Game one will be played Friday, April 27, at 4 p.m. Game two is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, at 1 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will immediately follow game two on Saturday.

Admission each day of the playoff series will be $6 per person. Those age 12 and under will be admitted free. ECCC faculty, staff, and students will be admitted free with a valid college ID. MACJC passes will also be accepted.

The winners of the four first-round playoff series will compete in a double elimination state tournament May 4-6 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

The ECCC baseball team will also be hosting Nunez Community College on Saturday at 2/5 p.m.

