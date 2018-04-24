Generals enter playoffs on big run

After suffering through an eight-game losing streak, the Newton County Academy Generals enter the Class AA on a roll.

The Generals, needing two wins to make the playoffs, hammered Clinton Christian 19-0 and 11-0 to finish second in District 4-AA.

The Generals, now 10-14 on the season, also dropped a 14-5 decision to Lamar School on Saturday.

The Generals will open the Class AA playoffs as they host River Oaks on Monday. Games 2 and 3 of the series will be Thursday at River Oaks in Monroe, La.

NCA 19, Clinton Christian 0

The Generals scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a three-inning, run-rule victory on Tuesday.

NCA scored 12 runs in the first and seven in the second inning.

NCA had 14 hits in the contest as Kemp Alderman was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, three runs scored and six RBIs. Alec Thompson was 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Lincoln Jordan was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs while Lee Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Logan Little was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Braxton Rose was 2-for-3 with two doubles while Wesley Williams and Hayden Wall each scored twice.

Rose got the start on the mound and pitched two innings, giving up two hits and striking out two. Alec Thompson pitched the final inning and struck out two.

NCA 11, Clinton Christian 0

The Generals allowed just three hits as they took a second run-rule win over Clinton Christian to secure a playoff spot.

NCA scored two in the first and third while adding four in the second and three in the fifth.

The Generals had 12 hits as Logan Little was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Alec Thompson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kemp Alderman was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Zach Joyner was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Braxton Rose was also 2-for-4 while Lincoln Jordan scored twice.

Alec Thompson got the start and pitched four innings, giving up three hits and striking out two while Alderman pitched the final inning, striking out one.

Lamar 14, NCA 13

Lamar used a pair of four-run innings and took a nine-run win over the Generals on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Lamar scored four in the first and third and five in the fifth. NCA scored one in the third and four in the fifth.

The Generals had 13 hits on the day and left 10 runners on base. Kemp Alderman was 3-or-4 a pair of doubles while Logan Little, Zach Joyner, Alec Thompson and Lee Hollingsworth were each 2-for-4.

Joyner got the start and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits. Kemp Alderman pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up just one run while Logan Little pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits.

