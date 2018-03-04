Generals pound Prentiss in a doubleheader

The Newton County Academy Generals took a season’s worth of frustrations out on Prentiss Christian on Friday.

The Generals swept a key division doubleheader from the Prentiss, beating the Saints 10-0 and 13-0 as NCA pitching gave up just three hits on the day.

The Generals snapped an eight-game losing streak and improve to 4-12 on the season. The Generals returned to play on Tuesday, as they hosted rival Sylva Bay in a 6 p.m. contest. The Generals will travel to Sylva Bay on Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest with the Saints.

NCA 10, Prentiss 0

The Generals got a strong pitching performance from senior Braxton Rose in a six-inning, run-rule win over Prentiss in the first game of the day on Friday.

NCA scored two runs in the first and one in the fourth before exploding with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Generals had eight hits and took advantage of eight walks and four errors by Prentiss. Sam Mayes led the Generals at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Rose was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Logan Little had a single and drove in two runs. Alec Thompson had a double, scored twice and drove in two runs while Hyden Wall drew two walks and scored twice. Rose also stole two bases.

Rose returned to his dominant form as he pitched six innings, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out a season-high 12 batters.

NCA 13, Prentiss 0

The Generals scored in every inning as they took a second run-rule win over Prentiss in the second game of the doubleheader on Friday.

The Generals scored four in the first and fourth and added two in the second and three in the third.

The Generals had 12 hit in the contest and took advantage of five errors by the Saints.

Hayden Wall was 3-for-3 on the day and drove in two runs while Austin Upton was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Braxton Rose and Alec Thompson were each 2-for-4 and drove in three runs apiece. Logan Little only had one hit but reached on an error twice as he drove in two runs and scored four times. Lincoln Jordan also scored two runs.

Thompson got the start on the mound and pitched five innings, as he gave up two hits and two walks while striking out 10.