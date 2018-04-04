Hornets close in on division title

The Lake Hornets moved one step closer to claiming the top spot in Division 4-2A.

The Hornets swept a pair of games from Philadelphia last week as they beat the Tornadoes 8-1 on Tuesday and 5-4 on Thursday.

Lake, now 14-4 and 4-0 in 4-2A play on the season, will return to action this week as they take on rival Scott Central in a 4-2A two-game series.

Game 1 of the series till be Tuesday at Scott Central at 6 p.m. and Game 2 will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Lake. The Hornets will finish off the week on Saturday when they travel to 1A power Nanih Waiya for a noon contest.

Lake 5, Philadelphia 4

The Hornets used a come-from-behind effort to take a one-run win over the Tornadoes on Thursday.

Lake opened strong with three runs in the top of the first. Philly then scored one in the bottom of the first and three in the third to go up 4-3. Lake answered with two runs in the top of the fourth and held on to take the win. Lake had 13 hits in the contest, led by Drew Moore who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brady McGee, Desmond Harris and Grant Tune were all 2-for-4 while Mark Qualls had a double and scored two runs.

Grant Tune got the start on the mound and pitched the first three innings, giving up four runs on six hits. McGee pitched the final four innings and picked up the win as striking out four.

Lake 8, Philadelphia 1

The Hornets got a three-hitter from Drew Moore as they took a seven-run win over the Tornadoes on Tuesday.

The game was tied 1-1 after the second inning as Lake took the lead with two runs in the third and fifth innings and put the game away with three in the sixth.

Lake had just eight hits in the contest and took advantage of 10 walks. Desmond Harris was the only multiple hitter as he went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Grant Tune had a home run and drove in two runs while Mark Qualls had a triple and walked twice. Seth Harrison also had a double while Nathon Lott and Mickey Parker each walked twice.

Moore picked up the win and pitched all seven innings as he scattered three hits and six walks while striking out 11.