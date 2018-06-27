Jordan gets his shot to be Generals workhorse

Newton County Academy’s Lincoln Jordan has waited his turn at running back.

He has watched Braxton Rose be the workhorse for coach Rob Roberts in the backfield.

Now the rising senior will get his chance to be the man in Roberts’ run-first offense. Jordan is the fourth player selected to The Newton County Appeal’s Elite 11 players for the 2018 football season.

Jordan, who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, will finally get his fair share of carries this season for the Generals. Rose rushed for nearly 2,000 yards the last two years

“He’s going to have to tote the load for us this season,” Roberts said. “We are expecting a lot out of him and Eli (Finnegan). I told them to get ready, I’m going to run the wheels off of them. He has got the speed and has the ability. We have just got to get it out of them.”

Jordan said he realizes it’s his time to shine in Roberts’ offense.

“I feel good about it,” Jordan said. “I’m ready to step up and make some plays. I know he’s going to run us pretty hard. He just told me to get ready to run the football and take some hits. He said I can expect to get a lot of touches.”

Jordan said he has spent extra time in the weight room getting ready for the upcoming season.

“I have really tried to gain some weight and put on some muscle,” Jordan said. “I’ve been working really hard in the weight room and trying to eat more. I’ve been doing protein shakes at night and trying to add some weight for the season.”

Last year, the Generals ran for more than 2,600 yards and bring back three of their starting offensive lineman.

“We bring back a good part of our line,” Roberts said. “Braxton had a good year and ran for 1,000 yards and that was a pretty inexperienced line he was running behind. Most of those guys are back and we should be better up front. So, we should be better at running the football.”

Jordan said the Generals are primed to have a good year.

“I know it’s going to be a tough, long season but I think we are ready for it,” Jordan said. “Everybody has been working hard in the weight room. I think we will be ready for the season. Most of the guys played last Most of the guys played last year and I think we will have a good line in front of us.”

On defense, Roberts said Jordan has started for two seasons at cornerback and now must get ready to play the entire game.

“He has started on defense for us at cornerback the last two years,” Roberts said. “He’s played some running back but has mainly been a defense back for us. He’s going to have to play everything for us this year so he’ll have to be in really good shape. He’s got really good speed and has to play out there for us. Again, we are expecting a lot out of him.”

Jordan also starts in the outfield for the NCA baseball team and coach Kelly Alderman.

“He has improved a whole lot from his sophomore to junior seasons,” Alderman said. “He still has a lot of improvement that he can do. He’s just got to keep working at it. He’s a good kid and he plays hard. He does everything you ask him to do. I hope he has a good year in football and I think he will do well in football this year. It’s his time to step up.”

Jordan’s work ethic shows in his off-the-field activities. He also has his own lawn care business and has been cutting grass for several summers now. After grass cutting and weight lifting, Jordan said he doesn’t have a lot of free time.

“It seems like I have always cut grass in the summer,” Jordan said. “My brother did it in the summers and I just sort of picked it up from him. After that, I hang out with friends. I do play a little Fortnite but not as much as Ethan McDill. He’s really good at it.”