Lake battles back to knock off Ingomar

After a 3-2 loss to Ingomar on Friday night, Lake responded with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday to advance in the Class 2A playoffs.

Lake lost 3-2 on Friday after the Lady Falcons scored two in the bottom of the seventh. The Lady Hornets responded with 8-2 and 5-1 wins on Saturday and advance in the playoffs. In other action last week, Lake beat Union 8-5 to end the regular season.

Lake improves to 21-8 on the season and advanced in the Class 2A playoffs. The Lady Hornets have their hands full as they face 18-1 Eupora. Game 1 of the series is set for Tuesday at Lake while Games 2 and 3 will be Thursday at Eupora.

Lake 8, Ingomar 2

The Lady Hornets capped off a doubleheader sweep with a six-run win over Ingomar on Saturday.

Lake scored two in the first and one in the second. Ingomar scored two in the third to cut the score to 3-2. But Lake scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth and sixth innings to take the win.

Lake had eight hits in the contest as Laurel Breland was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Hanna Wilkerson, Alana Edmonds and Kaytie Hillman each had a single and an RBI.

Taylor Duncan started in the circle and picked up the win, giving up two unearned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Lake 5, Ingomar 1

Lake outhit Ingomar 10-5 to bounce back and even up the series on Saturday.

Lake scored one in the first, fourth and sixth while scoring two in the fifth.

Lake had 10 hits as Laurel Breland was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Alana Edmonds was also 2-for-3 while Reagan Clark and Hannah Wilkerson each had RBI hits while Olivia Clay also had a triple

Taylor Duncan got the start and pitched five shutout innings, striking out five. Kate Gladney pitched the final two innings and gave up one run on three hits.

Ingomar 3, Lake 2

Ingomar scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a Game 1 win over Lake on Friday.

The game was scoreless through five innings as Lake scored one in the sixth and seventh innings. Ingomar scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Lake had just five hits as Kaytie Hillman had an RBI double while Reagan Clark had an RBI. Taylor Duncan singled and scored while Morgan Bounds scored Lake’s other run.

Taylor Duncan took the loss for Lake as she pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Lake 8, Union 5

The Lady Hornets wrapped up the regular season with a three-run win over Union on Tuesday.

Union scored three runs in the top of the first while Lake responded with two in the bottom of the first. Union scored one in the top of the second to go up 4-2 before Lake scored five runs in the third to go up 7-4. Union scored one in the fourth while Lake scored one in the fifth.

Lake had 10 hits in the contest as Kaytie Hillman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Olivia Clay was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs scored. Alana Edmonds was 2-for-3 while Laurel Breland was 2-for-4. Taylor Duncan doubled and scored twice while Landry LeBlanc also drove in two runs.