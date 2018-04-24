NCA finishes ‘most complete’ week of spring

The Newton County Academy tennis team added two more wins to their total as they beat Class AAAA East Rankin 7-2 and hammered rival Sylva Bay 9-0.

NCA 7, East Rankin 2

NCA lost just two matches as they took a win against Class AAAA East Rankin.

“This is the most complete win we have put together as a team,” NCA coach Pete Mazzella said. “We struggled in a couple areas but overall I’m very happy. Huge wins for Patrick and Ashley and I feel like Tori finally came into her own.”

NCA won both girls singles points as Tori Evans won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Ashley Barrett won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 girls singles.

East Rankin won a point at No. 1 girls doubles as Kayla Douglas and Anna Moore lost 6-1, 6-0. Marla Graham and Piper Rose won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 girls doubles.

On the boys side, Tripp Blasingame lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 boys singles while Patrick Williams won 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 boys singles.

In boys doubles, Luke Alexander and Ethan McDill won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 boys spot while Jordan Mason and Micah Douglas won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Kelli Hollingsworth and Eli Finnegan won 6-2, 7-5.

NCA 9, Sylva Bay 0

NCA took a shutout win over Sylva Bay last week.

“This match was a good way to end the regular season,” Mazzella said. “Luke and Ethan lost focus for a bit but recovered nicely. I like the way our team is playing heading into District tournament and then south state.”

On the girls side, Tori Evans won at No. 1 girls singles, winning 6-1, 6-0 while Ashley Barrett took a forfeit win at No. 2 singles.

In girls doubles, Kayla Douglas and Anna Moore won 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Marla Graham and Piper Rose won 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

On the boys side, Tripp Blasingame and Patrick Williams won at singles by forfeit. At No. 1 boys singles, Ethan McDill and Luke Alexander won 6-2, 7-5 while Jordan Mason and Micah Douglas won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 boys doubles.

Kelli Hollingsworth and Eli Finnegan won at mixed doubles.

