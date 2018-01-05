NCA wins district championships

Both Newton County Academy tennis teams came away with district championships last week at Brookhaven.

Both teams scored 7 1/2 points to beat Brookhaven by 2 1/2 points to win the titles.

“Everyone played hard Thursday,” NCA coach Pete Mazzella said. “We had a couple surprising loses but those were erased by huge wins for us on the singles courts. Tori (Evans) played even better than in her great win at East Rankin in the deciding match for girls’ team district. Tripp (Blasingame) and Patrick (Williams) came up huge for us at the singles spots, making up for surprising losses by No. 1 boys doubles and mixed.”

NCA will now host the Class AA South State tournament at the new courts at East Central Community College on Tuesday. The top two players from the South AA will make the Class AA state tournament on May 9 in Jackson.

“I like how we are set up going into south state Tuesday,” Mazzella said. “We have five No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds out of the nine events and I think we can compete for the top two positions in all nine events. Playing South State in Decatur will hopefully give us an advantage.”

In girls No. 1 singles, Tori Evans came away with the district championship. Evans beat Sylva Bay 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Brookhaven 7-5, 6-2.

In girls No. 2 singles, Ashley Barrett lost 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.

In No. 2 girls’ doubles, Piper Rose and Marla Graham beat Sylva Bay 6-2, 6-0 and Brookhaven 6-4, 6-2 to claim the championship.

In No. 1 girls’ doubles, Kayla Douglas and Anna Moore beat Sylva Bay 6-3, 7-5 and Brookhaven 6-3, 6-2 to win the title.

In mixed doubles, Eli Finnegan and Kelli Hollingsworth fell to Brookhaven 6-3, 6-4.

In boys’ No. 1 singles, Tripp Blasingame needed three sets but beat Brookhaven 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.

In boys’ No. 2 singles, Patrick Williams beat Brookhaven 7-5, 7-5 to claim the title.

In boys’ No. 1 doubles, Ethan McDill and Luke Alexander beat Sylva Bay 6-0, 7-5 but lost to Brookhaven 2-6, 6-3, 10-0 in a third-set tiebreaker.

In boys’ No. 2 doubles, Jordan Mason and Micah Douglas beat Sylva Bay 6-0, 6-1 and Sylva Bay 6-0, 6-0 to easily win the title.