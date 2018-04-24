NCHS cruises to easy win in playoff opener

After an up-and-down regular season, the Newton County tennis team opened up the Class 4A playoffs with an easy 7-0 win over Poplarville.

Newton County dominated the action and lost just five games in the match.

In singles, Parker Chaney won 6-2, 6-0 on the boys side while Kamryn Rodriguez won 6-2, 6-1 on the girls side.

In doubles, Newton County didn’t lose a single game. On the boys side, Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Peyton Chaney and Daylon Nance won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

On the girls side, Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum won 6-0, 6-0.

Newton County improves to 9-9 on the year with the win. The Cougars will return to action on Thursday as they will host Vancleave at 4 p.m.