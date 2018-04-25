Union makes it two in a row

The Union Yellowjacket powerlifting team used a pair of record-breaking lifts to repeat as Class 2A state championships.

Union scored 47 points to win the state championship as East Union was second with 33 points.

Union had four lifters win individual state champions, led by the Rogers’ brothers. Kalem Rogers won the 181-pound with a Class 2A record of 1,430 pounds. Rogers had a 535-pound squat, 265-pound bench press and 630-pound deadlift to win the title by 105 pounds.

Austin Rivers also had a record-setting performance with 1,520 pounds in the 242-pound age group. Rivers set the 2A record in his class with a 355-pound bench press. Rivers had a 615-pound squat and 550-pound dead lift to win the title by 165 pounds. Union’s Micheal Rush was third in the same 242-pound weight class with 1,350 pounds.

Cody Rogers won the 148-pound weight class as he beat Lake’s D’Alex Jennings by 190 pounds. Rogers used a record 545-pound deadlift to fuel his 1,220-pound total. Rogers had a 450-pound squat and 225-pound bench press to take the win.

Union’s other state championship came from Jacob Moore in the 275-pound weight class with a total of 1,410 pounds. Moore had a 605-pound squat, 270-pound bench press and 535-pound dead lift.

Union had three other second-place finishes as Gavin Heath was second in the 123-pound weight class with an 820-pound total, losing out to East Webster’s K.T. Patterson who had 845 pounds. Heath had a 295-pound squat, 150-pound bench press and 375-pound dead lift.

Ethan Kinard finished second in the 198-pound class with 1,280 pounds, losing out to Pelahatchie’s Ahmad Johnson who had 1,305 pounds. Kinard had a 500-pound squat, 210-pound bench and class high 570-pound bench press.

In the 220-pound weight class, Dustin Welborn was a distant second to Calhoun City’s Keshun Parker. Welbron finished with 1,325 pounds to Parker’s 1,510 pounds. Welborn had a 545-pound squat, 295-pound bench press and 485-pound dead lift.

Union’s Tristan Ray was fifth in the 132-pound weight class.

Lake

Lake’s Zeke Chapman, a Pearl River Community College football signee, was second in the 308-pound weight class, taking the title by five pounds with a 1,265-pound total. Chapman had a 425-pound squat, 270-pound bench and 570-pound dead lift, beating out Bay Springs’ Dezil Washington.

D’Alex Jennings was second in the 148-pound weight class with 1,030 pounds. Jennings had a 350-pound squat, 195-pound bench press and 485-pound deadlift.

Lake’s James Walker was third Union makes it two in a row in the 220-pound weight class with a 1,215-pound total. Walker had a 425-pound squat, 275-pound bench and 515-pound deadlift.

Newton

Newton’s Sirvares Snow, a Pearl River Community College football signee, was second in the 165-pound weight class with an 1,175 pounds total, just five pounds under Omar Easterling of Puckett. Snow had a 430-pound squat, 265-pound bench and 480-pound deadlift.

Newton County

Newton County’s Luke Williams finished second in the 308-plus pound weight class in Class 4A. Williams finished with 1,605 pounds, second to Caledona’s Dalton Cantrell who finished with a total of 1,665 pounds. Williams had a 700-pound dead lift, 340-pound bench press and a 565-pound deadlift.

