Woman convicted of manslaughter in 2016 Chunky stabbing

A jury convicted Selena Roberts of manslaughter for the June 2016 fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Danny Brown, on Tuesday in the Newton County Eighth District Circuit Court.

Roberts was arrested by Newton County sheriff's deputies on June 6, 2016, after Brown’s family discovered his body that morning in the bedroom of his mobile home at 2856 Buckley Road in Chunky. Roberts was indicted for first degree murder by the grand jury in May, 2017.

The jurors had the three choices of convicting Roberts of first degree murder, of manslaughter or acquitting her. Public defense attorneys Shawn Harris and Mitch Thomas, in their defense of Roberts, argued that she had been the victim of abuse and sexual assaults by Brown, 42, throughout their relationship.

Roberts testified on her own behalf on Tuesday and said that Brown had been accused of sexually abusing one of her two sons prior to the killing. The Department of Human Services had investigated the allegation and did not find any evidence.

However, Roberts said that some acquaintances of hers and Brown kept inferring that the allegations were true.

Roberts said that on the day of the killing, while attempting to sexually assault her in the mobile home they sometimes shared, Brown bragged about sexually abusing one of her sons and that was why she flew into a rage. Roberts admitted that she retrieved a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed Brown 11 times.

The jury deliberated for about 25 minutes and announced their verdict just before 5 p.m.

