Evans elected to Newton Ward 4

By BRENT MAZE,
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 7:45pm

Newton has a new alderwoman.

Ramonica Evans defeated David Carr, a former mayor and alderman, 87-41 not counting eight affidavit ballots that will not affect the outcome of the election.

Evans will fill the vacancy left by the death of former Alderman Ray Payne, who was killed in a car wreck on April 17.

She thanked the voters for giving her an opportunity to serve.

“I am very excited and enthused with the outcome,” Evans said. “I can’t wait to begin this opportunity and to be a voice for the city.”

She said she is planning to take advantage of attending the Mississippi Municipal League Convention next week after the other four members of the Board of Aldermen approved on Tuesday to allow the winner of the election to participate.

