Guest, Baria move on to general elections

Michael Guest has been declared the winner in the Republican U.S. District 3 Representative runoff. With 92 percent of precincts reporting, Guest leads opponent Whitt Hughes with 29,338 votes (65.22 percent) to 15,642 votes (34,78 percent). Guest also won the majority in Newton County, gaining 611 votes (54.7 percent) to Hughes' 505 votes (45.21 percent) Guest will move on to face state Rep. Michael T. Evans in the general election this November for the seat that is being vacated by Gregg Harper.

In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, state Rep. David Baria pulled out the victory over challenger Howard Sherman. With 91 percent of precincts reporting, Baria led with 40,691 votes (59.18 percent) to Sherman's 28,065 votes (40.82 percent). However, Newton County voters chose Sherman on Tuesday with the Meridian businessman winning 272 votes (62.39 percent) to Baria's 164 votes (37.61 percent).

Baria will move on to take on incumbent Roger Wicker in November.