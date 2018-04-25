Newton sets June 1 special election for Ward 4

The Newton Board of Aldermen has set a special election to fill the vacancy left after Ward 4 Alderman Ray Payne was killed in a car crash on April 17.

At a special called meeting on April 24, the Board of Aldermen set the special election for Friday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the senior citizens’ center. The last day to register to vote for the election is Wednesday, May 2, and the final day to qualify for the election is Monday, May 14.

Information packets for prospective candidates will be available at Newton City Hall by Wednesday, May 2.

According to state law, the city has between 30 and 45 days to conduct a special election after a vacancy is declared, but it has to be held 30 days after it is published in the newspaper. Thus, the city could only hold the election between June 1 and June 7.

Due to the 2018 Congressional Primary races already scheduled for June 5 and the confusion it might cause holding a city election on the same day, the city chose to hold the election on June 1.

Prospective candidates who live in Newton’s Ward 4 should call Newton City Hall at 601-683-6181 for more information.