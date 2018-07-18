MBS reports critical blood level inventory

FLOWOOD — Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) has hit a critical level inventory as we enter into the peak summer months. Summer time always sees a drop in blood donations as schools are out and families are often out of town on vacation. But the need for blood never takes a vacation—and often during the summer it increases. We are asking everyone who can donate blood to PLEASE do the following:

1. Donate Blood

2. Share this message

3. and help us spread the word that the need for donors is critical.

Call 601-368-2673 to make an appointment or find a drive or location near you TODAY!

Because of this critical need for blood, MBS is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply.

We need all blood types to come in and donate whole blood, double red cells and platelets.

Donors must be at least 16 years old (16 year olds must have signed parental consent, visit our website for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook­.com/­give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter.