MBS reports critical blood level inventory

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:33pm

FLOWOOD — Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) has hit a critical level inventory as we enter into the peak summer months. Summer time always sees a drop in blood donations as schools are out and families are often out of town on vacation. But the need for blood never takes a vacation—and often during the summer it increases. We are asking everyone who can donate blood to PLEASE do the following:

1. Donate Blood

2. Share this message

3. and help us spread the word that the need for donors is critical.

Call 601-368-2673 to make an appointment or find a drive or location near you TODAY!

Because of this critical need for blood, MBS is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply.

We need all blood types to come in and donate whole blood, double red cells and platelets.

Donors must be at least 16 years old (16 year olds must have signed parental consent, visit our website for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook­.com/­give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter.

Obituaries

Nancy Auline Hiett Harris

Services for Nancy Auline Hiett Harris will be held Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the... READ MORE

Demetrius Thompson
Bernell Page
Annette Reeves
George Murray
Talmage Anthony

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.