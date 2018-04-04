2 facing felony charges

The Newton Police Department arrested two people on unrelated felony charges last week.

One suspect was Charles Carstapnar, 31, of Ora Street, who was charged with lustful touching. His bond was not available as of press time on Tuesday.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said the suspect was charged for having inappropriate relations with a minor who was living at his residence at the time of the incident. Curry said the child involved with the case is no longer living there and is living with his or her mother.

Curry could not comment further on that case.

In an separate case, Antonio Skinner, 20, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault. His bond was also unknown as of press time.

Curry said Skinner was involved in a fight on a recent Sunday at McDonald’s. The police chief could not disclose the cause of the fight as the investigation is still ongoing.