4 enter race for Ward 4

Four people have already qualified to run in the July 1 Newton special election to fill a vacancy in Ward 4.

As of Tuesday morning, Terry Arrd, Franceania Moncrief, Ramonica Evans and Jesse Snow have all qualified to fill the position vacated by the death of Ray Payne.

City Clerk Charlene Evans said residents wishing to qualify have until Monday at 5 p.m. to qualify for the election. She added that City Hall will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to accept qualification petitions and answer questions only for prospective candidates. No absentee voting will take place on Saturday.

Candidates must turn in a petition with at least 15 signatures of registered voters in Ward 4 to have their name put on the ballot June 1.