4 enter race for Ward 4

By BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:13am

Four people have already qualified to run in the July 1 Newton special election to fill a vacancy in Ward 4.

As of Tuesday morning, Terry Arrd, Franceania Moncrief, Ramonica Evans and Jesse Snow have all qualified to fill the position vacated by the death of Ray Payne.

City Clerk Charlene Evans said residents wishing to qualify have until Monday at 5 p.m. to qualify for the election. She added that City Hall will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to accept qualification petitions and answer questions only for prospective candidates. No absentee voting will take place on Saturday.

Candidates must turn in a petition with at least 15 signatures of registered voters in Ward 4 to have their name put on the ballot June 1.

Obituaries

Michael Brackeen

Michael D. Brackeen Sr., 63, passed away at Anderson's... READ MORE

Robert Thompson
Willie C. Jones
L.C. Triplett
Prudie Fulton
Sylvia Roland

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.