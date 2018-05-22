Aldermen look to raise water rates 23 percent

Aldermen look to raise water rates 23 percentBy BRENT MAZE,
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:16am
The Newton Board of Aldermen will be voting in June to approve a new water ordinance that includes a 23 percent increase of the water rate effective July 1.
The Newton Board of Aldermen will be voting in June to approve a new water ordinance that includes a 23 percent increase of the water rate effective July 1.
After back-to-back playoff appearances, it was going to be difficult to find a replacement for... READ MORE
Annie Mae Lewis Vance, 89, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, at Rosemont Assisted... READ MORE
Another week passes, and we have another week where we see the aftermath of another school... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE