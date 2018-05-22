Bailey leaves lasting legacy in county

By L. AGNES RUSSELL,
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 11:10am

Louise Robinson Bailey, age 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. 

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Annie Mae Lewis Vance

Annie Mae Lewis Vance, 89, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, at Rosemont Assisted... READ MORE

JoAnn Monk
Louise Bailey
Michael Thomas Rigdon
Bess Burnside
Michael Brackeen

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.