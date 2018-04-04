Berryhill appointed as permanent system director

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:01am

After serving as Interim Director for three months, Hannah Berryhill was appointed as the Kemper Newton Regional Library System’s Director.

The appointment was made official on Wednesday March 21 by the library’s Board of Trustees.  “I’m very excited and honored to have this opportunity to lead our local libraries,” Berryhill said.  “I never thought I would have something like this happen, but I’ve been taking it in stride.”

Berryhill was hired as Interim Director in January after the previous director, Meredith Wickham, resigned.  Since becoming Interim, she has attended several seminars and had the opportunity to attend the Future Ready with the Library cohort meeting in Denver, Colo. 

“Right now my focus has been on getting our Summer Reading Program put together as well as a few other programs off the ground,” Berryhill said.

Berryhill is a Decatur native and Newton County High School alumnus. Currently she is working on her MLIS which she hopes to have by May 2018.  She has been with the library system for 19 months, including her tenure as Interim. 

“I don’t think I could ever match what Meredith [Wickham] has done for this library system, but I know that I’m going to do everything I can to make our system a staple for Newton and Kemper Counties,” she said.

