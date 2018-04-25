City moves forward with Verizon for new cell tower

The Newton Board of Aldermen moved foward with an agreement with Verizon Wireless to add a new cell tower in downtown Newton.

At a previous meeting, city attorney Robert Logan agreed to look over the agreement, which includes Verizon paying $700 per month on a lease agreement to put up the tower in downtown Newton. At the April 17 meeting, Logan recommended that the city approve the site access agreement so that Verizon can perform testing on the property.

The resolution passed 3-1 with Eric McCalphia voting no and Alderman Ray Payne, who was killed in a car crash later that night, was not present at the meeting.

In another matter, the city agreed to obtain a second quote to install a cap on the top of a building next to the new city park that replaced the former Gallaspy Building to stop water leaking into a building owned by Kay Crenshaw.

However, city officials said they would dig up around the park next to the building to waterproof the ball next to the park.

The board also granted a variance 3-1 to Andre Ellis to allow a mobile home to remain in its current place on a lot off Holt Street. McCalphia voted no.

Five different invoices regarding the Biewer access road and rail spur projects in the industrial park. Both projects are nearing completion. The city will pay out a total of almost $450,000 when funds become available.

Hayden Pace, Michael Addy, Parker McWhirter, Robert Holder, Robby Richardson and Fred Hardy were all hired as part-time firefighters for the Newton Fire Department at the request of Chief J.C. Collins.