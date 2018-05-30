County employee killed in wreck

County employee killed in wreckBy BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 10:18am
A Newton County District 2 driver who was on his way to pick up a load of gravel from Meridian was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 494 near in Suqualena Thursday.
