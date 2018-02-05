County jobless rate falls to 4.5%

Newton County’s unemployment rate fell again for March from 4.6 percent in February to 4.5 percent according to date from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Newton County was tied with five other counties (Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lowndes and Webster) for the 32nd lowest unemployment rate in the state.

Due to annual benchmarking per-formed by the MDES, the historical monthly data was not available for comparison at press time. By the end of April when benchmarking is complete revised prior year data should be available.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March at 4.5 percent was unchanged over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate decreased eight-tenths of a percentage point. The rate for February and March is the lowest rate for Mississippi since the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics began calculating state unemployment rates for January 1976 forward. The March seasonally adjusted number of unemployed individuals at 57,300 is the lowest for the state since July 1979.

According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, the number of nonfarm jobs in March 2018 increased 1,000 over the month and 14,400 over the year. The current 1,165,200 jobs in Mississippi are the most jobs in the state since the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics began calculating state nonfarm seasonally adjusted data numbers for January 1990 forward.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2018 was 4.3 percent, decreasing two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.5 percent. When compared to the March 2017 rate of 5.1 percent, the rate decreased eight-tenths of a percentage point. The estimated number of unemployed decreased 2,000 over the month, while the employed total increased 3,700 from the prior month.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 5,800 over the month and was 14,000 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were trade, transportation & utilities; and leisure & hospitality. For the month of March, 31 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.3 percent.

Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of March at 3.0 percent followed by Union County at 3.1 percent.

Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for March at 12.6 percent followed by Issaquena County at 10.8 percent.